Man faces more sex assault charges at youth detention center

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – A former employee at a Pennsylvania youth detention center, who officials say sexually assaulted two teenage girls, is facing new charges after authorities say he assaulted two others.

The new charges filed Thursday accuse 52-year-old David Stevenson of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center. LNP newspaper reports he was charged last month with assaulting and inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl.

Stevenson is currently incarcerated at a county prison in lieu of bail.

Youth Intervention Center Director Drew Fredericks says the facility had no concerns in hiring Stevenson last year based on his background. Stevenson resigned in June after being confronted by other staff.

Lancaster Police Detective Aaron Harnish says police believe there could be more victims.

No attorney is listed in online court documents.

