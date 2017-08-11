Los Angeles poised to take another step toward 2028 Games

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - Int his July 11, 2017, file photo, from left, Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, and Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo gesture during a press conference after the IOC Extraordinary Session at the SwissTech Convention Centre in Lausanne, Switzerland. One of the beautiful things about the Olympics is that some of the runners-up get prizes, too. Which brings us to Los Angeles. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles appears poised to take another step toward the 2028 Olympics, despite questions about future costs.

The City Council on Friday is expected to endorse documents at the heart of LA’s plan to stage the 2028 Summer Games. The contract outlines the financial responsibility of putting on the games, although a budget has not been completed.

The vote will take place less than two weeks after the city announced an agreement with international Olympic leaders that will open the way for Los Angeles to host the 2028 Games, while ceding the 2024 Games to rival Paris.

The 11-year wait time comes with millions of dollars in financial sweeteners, but also uncertainty about future costs.

The deal must also be endorsed by the U.S. Olympic Committee board of directors, and the International Olympic Committee.

