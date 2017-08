LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM)- Police have charged a man after he shot paintballs into a vehicle when it was stopped at a traffic signal.

23-year-old Joshua Nararro-Matta was shooting the paintballs at 9th and Cumberland streets around 9 p.m. on June 25.

Lebanon Police say two people were hit by the paint balls and suffered only minor injuries.

Nararro-Matta has been charged with Simple Assault, Propulsion of Missiles into an Occupied Vehicle and City Ordinance Discharging Firearms.