Learning More About The World Surgical Foundation

Drs. Domingo and Vennie Alvear found the World Surgical Foundation (WSF) in 1997, when they saw a need for a unique type of medical mission. WSF has performed more than 6,500 free surgeries since then. They have improved health care in many third-world countries, including: Ecuador, Ethiopia, Haiti, Honduras, India, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Volunteer surgeons from multiple specialties, nurses, and support staff make these surgical camps possible. They provide life-changing surgeries and education to medical staff during each trip.

The foundation provides education and donates medical equipment, supplies and medicine around the world.

“Please join us for our “We Are All One People” celebration of World Surgical Foundation’s 20 Years of Caring, Curing, and Collaborating on Sunday, September 17 at the Whitaker Center. The afternoon starts with a reception of hors d’oeuvres and cash bar, followed by music and dance entertainment and mission stories,” tells Dr. Domingo Alvear, MD.

Learn more about what you can do to help online at www.worldsurgicalfoundation.org.