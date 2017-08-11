Lawyers want live-in frat adviser to testify in pledge death

By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press Published:
FILE – In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Penn State's former Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on Burrowes Road sits empty after being shut down in State College, Pa. Security camera footage of the night pledge Tim Piazza was fatally injured at a fraternity event is expected to be at the center of a court hearing. Prosecutors say the Monday, June 12, hearing at a courthouse near campus could take much or all of the day. Eighteen Beta Theta Pi members and the fraternity itself face a preliminary hearing that will determine if there’s enough evidence to send the case to trial. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – Lawyers for Penn State fraternity brothers charged in a pledge’s death want a university employee who lived at the frat to be forced to testify at their preliminary hearing.

District Judge Allen Sinclair called an early lunch recess Friday to consider a request for a contempt order to enforce a subpoena against Tim Bream, a live-in adviser at the Beta Theta Pi house.

Defense attorneys want Bream to testify about what he knew about the alcohol-fueled pledge event on Feb. 2 that led to the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

A retired state trooper says he hasn’t been able to serve Bream with a subpoena, despite contacting university lawyers and authorities at the building where Bream works.

Bream is the school’s head athletic trainer.

Eighteen fraternity brothers face charges in the case.

