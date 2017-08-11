Lawyers want live-in frat adviser to testify in pledge death

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – Lawyers for Penn State fraternity brothers charged in a pledge’s death want a university employee who lived at the frat to be forced to testify at their preliminary hearing.

District Judge Allen Sinclair called an early lunch recess Friday to consider a request for a contempt order to enforce a subpoena against Tim Bream, a live-in adviser at the Beta Theta Pi house.

Defense attorneys want Bream to testify about what he knew about the alcohol-fueled pledge event on Feb. 2 that led to the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

A retired state trooper says he hasn’t been able to serve Bream with a subpoena, despite contacting university lawyers and authorities at the building where Bream works.

Bream is the school’s head athletic trainer.

Eighteen fraternity brothers face charges in the case.