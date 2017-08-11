Hearing in Penn State pledge’s death stretches into 5th day

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – A fifth day of testimony is planned in a criminal case related to the death of a Penn State pledge after heavy drinking that accompanied a fraternity bid acceptance event.

The preliminary hearing involves the since-closed Beta Theta Pi fraternity and 16 of its members. It will resume Friday as cross-examination of the lead detective continues.

The judge has to decide if there’s enough evidence to send the case to county court for trial. The charges relate to the February death of 19-year-old pledge

Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey. Authorities say he consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and fell several times. He suffered severe head and abdominal injuries.

Some defendants are accused of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault, while others are accused of hazing violations and evidence tampering.