Flash flooding possible tonight with more slow-moving heavy rain

After rounds of heavy rain earlier this afternoon and evening, a powerful line of downpours and storms has formed. It is a very slow moving area of rain, and flooding has been reported in northern Dauphin County. Other flood advisories have been posted too for the Midstate as rainfall totals from today approach 2 to 3 inches. These areas of rain will continue through the early morning hours, likely until 3-4 AM. After this rainfall ends tomorrow morning does look quieter.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely tomorrow once again as the cold front stalls out near Pennsylvania. Saturday doesn’t look like a complete washout at this time, but the models continue to show enough moisture to bring some downpours to the area throughout the afternoon and evening. Tomorrow’s highs will be in the lower 80s with some humidity hanging around. By Saturday evening, drier air will start to move in as the front finally moves out. Sunday is looking drier with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. The rainfall looks to head south and east, so if you do have plans to head to the beaches across Maryland, Delaware, southern New Jersey, Virginia, and the Carolinas you may want to keep tabs on rainfall chances there. Locally, Sunday looks like the best day for outdoor plans!

Monday sees the return of showers and storms from the south as a stalled front heads north. Again this is a close call for us, the heaviest rain now shows signs of staying south of the Midstate. We will continue to monitor the rainfall potential, but Tuesday and Wednesday are looking drier with pleasant weather. Some models want to keep rainfall around through Tuesday, but those chances seem low. We are also watching the tropics with the disturbance in the Caribbean Sea. So far no additional development has occurred, but if things change through this weekend we will let you know. In the meantime, despite the complicated forecast…enjoy the weekend!