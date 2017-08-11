Dauphin County sheriff looking for owner of pot plant

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County Sheriff Nick Chimienti, Jr. is looking for the rightful owner of a marijuana plant found during a warrant service on Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies were serving a warrant on the 2200 block of Green Street when they found the plant in a common area and no one would claim ownership, Chimienti said.

Chimienti posted pictures of the plant on Facebook Friday, hoping the rightful owner might step forward.

The Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office also recently launched an initiative asking for the public’s help to find their most wanted fugitives.

Chimienti said anyone with tips about the owner of the marijuana plant, and any tips about any most wanted fugitives, can be submitted at dauphinsheriff.org.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.