Central PA Idol Contest

SEASON 1 – ABC

GENERAL AUDITION INFORMATION AND FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Auditioning for Season I of American Idol® on ABC is now easier than ever. If you meet the Eligibility Requirements set forth below, you can audition in a variety of ways, including by posting a Social Media Audition Video to your preferred platform (i.e., Instagram, Facebook, Musical.ly or Twitter), uploading an audition video to the American Idol® Online Audition portal, attending one of our auditions. Be sure to check www.abc.go.com/shows/american-idol for the most up-to-date audition methods, schedules and information.

If you plan to attend the auditions, please carefully read the: 1) Eligibility Requirements; 2) Registration Process and Instructions; 3) Overview of the Audition Process and Frequently Asked Questions; 4) Registration & Audition Checklist; and 5) General Conditions that follow the Eligibility Requirements below.

For more information on the American Idol® Social Media Auditions, click the “Auditions” tab under www.abc.go.com/shows/american-idol.

For more information on the American Idol® Online Auditions, click the “Auditions” tab under www.abc.go.com/shows/american-idol.

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

By June 11, 2017 you must be 15 to 28 years old (which means you must be born on or between June 12, 1988 and June 11, 2002). If you were born before or after this window, you are not eligible to participate this

You must be a legal S. resident with the unrestricted right to work in the United States throughout the entire competition portion of the Program and through the term of any post show agreements provided by Producer or any of the other Program Entities (as defined below).

To accept an invitation to participate in the competition portion of the Program (currently scheduled to begin in January 2018), you must be able to demonstrate to the satisfaction of Producer that you do not have any contractual arrangement that would prohibit you from fully participating in the show and/or entering into any contracts required by Producer, including, but not limited to, an exclusive recording contract, merchandising contract, a live and/or global touring agreement and an exclusive management contract (subject to paragraph 4 below).

In the event that you already have a management contract prior to your first audition in front of the Program judges, the requirement to enter into a management contract shall not apply to you provided that you can demonstrate to the satisfaction of Producer and 19 Entertainment that such contract commenced prior to the date of your first audition in front of the Program judges. By accepting an invitation to be a participant, you must timely complete and return such participant agreements, releases and all exhibits, schedules and attachments thereto that will be furnished to you by Producer and/or 19

You must not currently be a candidate for public office and must agree not to become a candidate for public office until one (1) year after the initial exhibition of the final episode of the Program in which you appear (if selected to participate).

As of June 11, 2017 and continuing through the completion of the competition, neither you nor any of your immediate family members or members of your household (whether related or not), may be an employee, officer or director of: (a) NEG Operations Inc. and all majority owned subsidiaries (including, but not limited to, 19 Entertainment Limited, 19 Entertainment, , 19 Touring LLC, 19 Recordings Limited and 19 TV Limited) (collectively, the “19 Companies”); (b) American Idol Productions, Inc. (“Producer”); (c) American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. (“ABC”); (d) FremantleMedia North America, Inc.

(“FremantleMedia”); (e) Telescope Inc.; (f) any of the foregoing entities’ respective parents, subsidiaries or affiliated companies; (g) any person or entity involved in the casting, auditions, development, production, distribution, or other exploitation of the Program or any variation thereof; (h) any known, major sponsor of the Program; or (i) any person or entity supplying services or prizes to the Program. The entities described in the preceding sentence shall be referred to herein, individually and collectively, as the “Program Entities.”

You must accurately complete all documents provided by Producer, any of the other Program Entities or any other entity providing services to the

Please note that in order to enjoy the full benefit of any prize offered as part of the Program, you must be a legal U.S. resident with the unrestricted right to work in the United States throughout the entire competition portion of the Program and through the term of any post show agreements provided by Producer or any of the other Program Entities.

Producer has the sole discretion to make determinations of contestant eligibility, which are binding and final in all respects, and Producer reserves the right to change any of the eligibility requirements at any time.

In addition, you acknowledge and agree that Producer has the sole discretion at any time to render ineligible and disqualify any person who, in Producer’s sole discretion, is sufficiently acquainted with the development, production, administration, judging, exhibition or other exploitation of the Program such that his or her participation in the Program could create the appearance of impropriety.

Producer reserves the right to allow any eligible person to participate in the American Idol® competition regardless of where, how, and/or whether they participated in the audition process.

REGISTRATION PROCESS

How to Register: Online Registration, In-Person Registration, and General Notes

Online Registration

You can register online prior to the day of your audition by accessing the “Audition” tab on our website, www.abc.go.com/shows/american-idol. This pre-registration process for each audition city will be open approximately one week before the audition day for each audition city. Please follow all of the instructions provided on the website to make sure you registered properly. You will receive a confirmation email once your online registration is complete. If you registered online successfully, you can pick up your wristband and seat ticket (if applicable) on the day of your audition at the designated Check-in/Registration Line. Registering in any particular city registers you for THAT CITY ONLY.

In-Person Registration

You may also register on the day of your audition. It is currently anticipated that in-person registration at each audition city will start no later than 9:00 a.m. on the audition day and will continue throughout the audition day. If you choose to register on the day of your audition, you should arrive as early as possible. You can come to the audition location and register in the designated Check-In/Registration Line. Once you have registered, you will be given a wristband (or some other form of identification) and a seat ticket (if applicable) and asked to wait for your audition. Registering in any particular city registers you for THAT CITY ONLY.

Remember, if you wait until late in the day you will be one of the last people and we may run out of space or time to accommodate you. Some locations may prevent people from lining up before 6:00 a.m., so you must continue to check our website at www.abc.go.com/shows/american-idol DAILY for the most up-to-date audition schedule and information THERE WILL BE NO OVERNIGHT CAMPING INSIDE OR OUTSIDE ALLOWED AT ANY OF THE AUDITION LOCATIONS. Once you have checked

in/registered, you will be directed to the audition line, where you will wait your turn to audition, or, at Producer’s sole discretion, be asked to audition while in the audition line.

General Notes About Registration

Registration (either online or in-person) does NOT guarantee you the opportunity to audition. All information concerning registration and audition cities, locations, dates and times is tentative at this time. Continue to check our website DAILY at www.abc.go.com/shows/american-idol for the most up-

to-date registration times, audition schedule and other important information and to see if there is any new information for the city where you plan to audition. There will be updated information for each city as we get closer to the audition date for that city. Tentative audition cities are listed below. ALL LOCATIONS, DATES AND TIMES ARE ALL SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Please do not arrive any earlier than the dates instructed. We will have plenty of time to issue wristbands (or some other form of identification) and seat tickets (if applicable) to those who attend the auditions.

NO CHILDREN UNDER 5 YEARS OF AGE WILL BE ALLOWED AT THE AUDITION VENUES.

What to Bring to Registration

You MUST bring a photograph of yourself and a valid form of ID to registration that show proof of your age (for example, a driver’s license, state ID card, or a school ID card). After showing proper ID, you will be given a wristband (or some other form of identification) and a seat ticket (if applicable). You will be allowed to have one

person accompany you to the audition; however, THAT PERSON MUST ALSO BE PRESENT WITH YOU DURING CHECK-IN/REGISTRATION SO THAT WE CAN ISSUE THEM A WRISTBAND (OR SOME OTHER FORM OF IDENTIFICATION) AND SEAT TICKET (IF APPLICABLE). Remember, if you wait until late in the day on audition day to register, you will be one of the last people to register, and we may run out of space or time to accommodate

Personal Release

Each individual auditioning for American Idol® is required to sign a Personal Release prior to his or her audition. You can obtain the Personal Release form from our website at www.abc.go.com/shows/american-idol . You should bring the SIGNED Personal Release form (and your ID) with you and make sure that it is filled out and signed BEFORE you arrive at the audition, as only a limited number of forms will be available at the audition sites.

If you are a minor, you and your parent or legal guardian MUST sign the Personal Release form as well and must accompany you at all times. If you attend the audition with an appointed guardian who does not have the authority to sign on your behalf, you MUST have the Personal Release signed and NOTARIZED by your parent or legal guardian and bring the signed and notarized form with you to the audition. Please see Auditioners Under 18 Years of Age below for further information.

Auditioners Under 18 Years of Age

If you will be under 18 years of age on the day of auditions, your parent and/or legal guardian MUST accompany you to the registration and audition. In addition, your parent or legal guardian must bring a valid government-issued photo ID (for example, a driver’s license). If you are accompanied by a legal guardian, as opposed to a parent, your legal guardian must bring proof of guardianship (for example, a court order).

If your parent or legal guardian is not available to accompany you to the audition, your parent or legal guardian may appoint a guardian to accompany you to the audition. YOUR APPOINTED GUARDIAN MUST BE AT LEAST 21 YEARS OF AGE AND MUST ACCOMPANY YOU TO THE LOCATION FOR THE AUDITION. In

order to appoint a guardian, your parent or legal guardian must complete, sign and have NOTARIZED the Guardian and Medical Authorization for Minors form which can be found at our website www.abc.go.com/shows/american-idol . You MUST bring the signed and notarized form with you, along with your appointed guardian. Your parent or legal guardian must also sign and have NOTARIZED the attached Personal Release. If you bring an appointed guardian, you MUST bring the signed and notarized Personal Release with you to the audition, along with your appointed guardian. Your appointed guardian must also bring a valid government-issued photo ID (for example, a driver’s license) to registration and the audition.

NOTE: Only auditioners under 18 years of age bringing an appointed guardian need to do the following: 1) complete, notarize, and bring the Guardian and Medical Authorization for minors form to the audition; and 2) complete, notarize and bring the Personal Release to the audition. Auditioners under 18 years of age bringing a parent and/or legal guardian do NOT need to notarize the Personal Release and do NOT need to complete the Guardian and Medical Authorization for Minors form.

Exclusions

Producers reserve the right to exclude, in our sole and absolute discretion, any individual from any of the auditions for any reason or for no reason at all, including without limitation, violation of any portion of these terms and conditions, or tampering with the entry process or the audition process. We also reserve the right to change the terms and conditions at any time. Being chosen to audition and/or compete at any level in the process does NOT ensure that you will be selected to continue to the next stage.

TENTATIVE AUDITION CITIES AND AUDITION DATES

CITY LOCATION AUDITION DATE Orlando, FL TBD August 17, 2017 Portland, OR TBD August 17, 2017 Miami, FL TBD August 19, 2017 Oakland, CA TBD August 20, 2017 Atlanta, GA TBD August 22, 2017 Provo, UT TBD August 23, 2017 Charleston, SC TBD August 25, 2017 Denver, CO TBD August 26, 2017 Asheville, NC TBD August 27, 2017 Omaha, NE TBD August 29, 2017 Louisville, KY TBD August 30, 2017 Tulsa, OK TBD September 1, 2017 Pittsburgh, PA TBD September 3, 2017 Shreveport, LA TBD September 4, 2017 Annapolis, MD TBD September 5, 2017 Muscle Shoals, AL TBD September 7, 2017 Boston, MA TBD September 8, 2017 Chicago, IL TBD September 11, 2017 New Orleans, LA TBD September 14, 2017

ALL CITIES, LOCATIONS, AND DATES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

OVERVIEW OF THE AUDITION PROCESS AND FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

When should I line up for the auditions?

Registration and auditions will take place on the same day and you will audition on a first come, first served basis at Producer’s discretion.

Remember, auditions take place rain or shine! Audition start and finish times are subject to Producer’s sole discretion, but it is currently anticipated that auditions will start no later than 9:00 a.m. and will end no later than 5:00 p.m. on the audition day in each audition city. You will need to be in the area directed by Producer at that time. Even if you are in line before 9:00 a.m., Producer cannot guarantee that you will be seen for an audition, regardless of whether or not you have a wristband (or other form of identification provided by Producer) and/or seat ticket (if applicable). Some locations may prevent people from lining up before 6:00 a.m., so you must continue to check our website at www.abc.go.com/shows/american-idol DAILY for the most up-to-date audition schedule and information, including the time you need to be in line by. You should plan on arriving as early as allowed at your audition venue.

Please do not arrive earlier than the dates and times instructed for the city you are auditioning in. ALL INFORMATION CONCERNING THE AUDITIONS IS TENTATIVE AT THIS TIME. Each city may be

different and audition rules may change at the Producer’s discretion. Audition cities, dates and/or times may change. There will be updated information for each audition location as we get close to the audition date for that location.

Keep in mind that there is no guarantee that you will be seen for an audition regardless of whether or not you have registered. If time is running short, the Producer may walk around the audition to pick out people to audition (regardless of how early they arrived) based on performing ability, look, style, personality and other factors, at Producer’s sole discretion. Producers reserve the right to audition people out of order of their place in line. THERE WILL BE NO OVERNIGHT CAMPING INSIDE OR OUTSIDE ANY OF THE LOCATIONS.

What do I do on audition day?

Once you have your wristband (or other form of ID provided by Producer) and seat ticket (if applicable), you and your one guest (if applicable; if you are a minor, your guest must be your parent or guardian – see Auditioners Under 18 Years of Age above) will need to return at the appointed time for your audition.

PLEASE MAKE SURE THAT YOU BRING ALL APPLICABLE ITEMS LISTED IN THE REGISTRATION &

AUDITION CHECKLIST BELOW. The auditions likely will begin sometime around 9:00 a.m. Audition start and/or finish times are at the discretion of the Producer. You will need to be in your assigned seat at the appointed time.

While waiting in line to register and audition, PLEASE BE COURTEOUS TO OTHER PEOPLE IN LINE. DO NOT CUT IN LINE. IF WE DISCOVER THAT YOU HAVE CUT IN FRONT OF ANOTHER PERSON IN

LINE, YOU WILL BE REMOVED FROM THE AUDITION PROCESS. Also, you may not hold a place in line for another person for an extended period of time.

What should I wear to the auditions?

Please do not wear any clothing or bring any items that have designer names, corporate or sports team names or logos, copyrighted images, celebrity names or images (living or dead), cartoon character images or inappropriate messages or words (for example, profanity). If you do wear such clothing, you may be required to remove it, turn it inside out or put on additional clothing to cover it. If you have any tattoos that contain any corporate or sports names or logos, copyrighted images, celebrity names or images (living or dead), cartoon character images or inappropriate message or words (for example, profanity), please cover the tattoo for your audition.

What should I sing at the auditions?

Be prepared to sing a song of your choice either a cappella (without music) or with your own instrumental accompaniment, e.g., a guitar. You should be prepared to sing at least two or possibly three songs. If you are called back to audition further, you may be asked again to sing two songs a cappella, one of which may or may not be from a list that will be provided to you by the Producer at that time. The other song, if requested by Producer, may be a song of your choice. All rules and procedures are subject to change at Producer’s sole and absolute discretion.

Will everyone in line have the opportunity to audition?

This will depend on how many people show up for the auditions. Although we would love to audition everyone who registers, it may be impossible given time constraints built into our schedule. There is no guarantee that everyone who registers will be given the opportunity to audition. If time is running short, Producer may select people to audition (regardless of how early they arrived) based on performing ability, style, personality and other factors, at Producer’s sole discretion.

Are auditions by appointment or is it “cattle call” style?

Auditions are not by appointment. All those auditioning in each city will appear at the same designated place during the times determined by the Producers. Producer may, at its sole and absolute discretion, select any eligible person to advance further in the audition process and/or participate in the American Idol® competition regardless of whether the eligible person has attended any of the audition cities listed above or auditioned in any other manner available (e.g., social media auditions, online auditions, live auditions).

Am I allowed to bring a guest?

Due to space limitations, ONLY ONE FRIEND OR FAMILY MEMBER in addition to the person being auditioned will be admitted into the venue in each city where auditions are taking place, and that person will only be admitted if he or she accompanied you to the registration day and obtained a wristband and seat ticket (if applicable). If you are under 18 years of age, your guest MUST be your parent, legal guardian, or appointed legal guardian (see “ Does my parent or legal guardian need to accompany me if I’m under 18?” and “What if my parent or legal guardian is not available on audition day? ” for more information).

Do you charge for the auditions, wristbands or seat tickets (if applicable)?

No. Auditions are free. You just have to be physically present to audition. THERE IS NO CHARGE FOR WRISTBANDS OR SEAT TICKETS AND THEY ARE NOT FOR SALE. IF SOMEONE APPROACHES YOU TRYING TO BUY OR SELL A WRISTBAND AND/OR SEAT TICKET, PLEASE ADVISE A MEMBER OF PRODUCER’S STAFF IMMEDIATELY.

Are there any rules related to wristbands and seat tickets?

It is currently anticipated that wristbands, or some other form of identification designated by Producer, will be handed out to those people chosen by the Producer to continue in the audition process on the audition day. In order to be admitted to the venue on audition day, you MUST receive a wristband and seat ticket (if applicable) from the Producer. IF YOU RECEIVE A WRISTBAND FROM THE PRODUCERS DURING THE REGISTRATION PROCESS, YOU MUST NOT REMOVE THE WRISTBAND PRIOR TO YOUR AUDITION. REMOVING YOUR WRISTBAND MAKES IT NULL AND VOID. YOU MUST HAVE YOUR WRISTBAND AND SEAT TICKET (IF APPLICABLE) IN ORDER TO AUDITION

YOU MUST NOT GIVE THE WRISTBAND OR SEAT TICKET (IF APPLICABLE) TO ANOTHER PERSON OR ACCEPT A WRISTBAND OR SEAT TICKET (IF APPLICABLE) FROM SOMEONE OTHER THAN THE PRODUCTION STAFF. IF IT IS FOUND THAT YOU RECEIVED YOUR WRISTBAND FROM SOMEONE OTHER THAN THE PRODUCTION STAFF, OR THAT YOUR WRISTBAND HAS BEEN TAMPERED WITH IN ANY MANNER, YOU WILL BE IMMEDIATELY REMOVED FROM THE AUDITION PROCESS.

If you plan on having a friend or family member with you when you audition, your friend or family member MUST come with you to Check-In/Registration Line in order to get a wristband and seat ticket (if applicable). YOU CANNOT PICK UP A WRISTBAND AND/OR SEAT TICKET (IF APPLICABLE) FOR SOMEONE ELSE.

Once you have your wristband and seat ticket (if applicable), you will be free to leave the venue, but you and your one guest (if applicable) will need to return to audition at the instructed time with your wristbands and seat tickets (if applicable).

If you lose your wristband or seat ticket (if applicable), you may be issued another one if space is available, but you will be at the end of the line for auditions — NO EXCEPTIONS.

Is there a charge for parking at the audition locations?

There may be a charge for parking at each audition location. The parking fees are set and collected by the location managers. We have nothing to do with the parking fees or facilities. It is highly likely that you will have to pay for parking each time you come in and out of the parking structure. For example, if you leave the parking structure to go out and purchase food and then return, you will probably have to pay again.

Will there be anywhere to purchase food and drinks while in line at the audition locations?

We are hoping that food and drinks will be available for purchase at the audition locations throughout registration and auditions. Keep checking our website at www.abc.go.com/shows/american-idol DAILY for further details. Please be sure to eat something prior to coming to the auditions. It would also be a good idea to bring some bottled water with you to the line on audition day; it is important to eat before you get in line and stay hydrated while you’re in line in order to keep your energy level up. Remember, breakfast is the most important meal of the day and this could be the most important audition of your life!

Can I audition in more than one city?

You are welcome to attend auditions in more than one city; however, you should be aware that the audition process and the number of people we see in each city may be different. Audition cities are subject to change or cancellation at any time, please check the website for the most current information. You can also audition for American Idol® via Social Media Auditions, or the Online Auditions, for which further information is available at www.abc.go.com/shows/american-idol.

Can I bring my friends or family members to the audition?

People who are auditioning may bring friends or family with them to the audition location. However, in order to be allowed in the audition location, those friend(s) or family member(s) MUST be at least 18 years of age or accompanied by a parent and/or legal guardian. No children under the age of 5 years are allowed at the audition locations.

Can I bring a musical instrument with me to the first round of auditions?

You may use a musical instrument (e.g., a guitar) during the local city auditions. Use of musical instruments may or may not be allowed later in the audition process. You may, of course, use it privately during your free time.

If I have a manager for anything entertainment-related or a contract for my performing services, can I still audition?

To accept an invitation to participate in the competition portion of the Program (currently scheduled to begin in January 2018), you must be able to demonstrate to the satisfaction of Producer that you do not have any contractual arrangement that would prohibit you from fully participating in the show and/or entering into any contracts required by Producer, including, but not limited to, an exclusive recording contract, merchandising contract, a live and/or global touring agreement and an exclusive management contract.

However, in the event that you already have a management contract prior to your first audition in front of the Program judges, the requirement to enter into a management contract shall not apply to you provided that you can demonstrate to the satisfaction of Producer and 19 Companies that such contract commenced prior to the date of your first audition in front of the Program judges. By accepting an invitation to be a participant, you must timely complete and return such participant agreements, releases and all exhibits, schedules and attachments thereto that will be furnished to you by Producer and/or 19 Companies.

What can I bring with me to the auditions?

The list below is not exhaustive and even if an item is listed below, the producers and security reserve the right to ask you to remove any such items from the audition location. Any items you bring are your responsibility and all bags are subject to search:

Banners

Blankets

Bottled water

Cell phones (note that you are not permitted to record videos during the audition process)

Digital or still cameras (no video cameras)

Hats

Small bags

Small umbrellas (outdoor venues only)

Sunglasses

Sunscreen

What should I NOT bring with me to the auditions?

The list of prohibited items below is not exhaustive and even if an item is not listed below, the producers and security reserve the right to ask you to remove any such item from the venue. People in possession of prohibited items will be denied admission to the line and to the venue, and may be subject to immediate disqualification. All bags are subject to search.

Air mattresses

Alcoholic beverages

Animals

Backpacks

Candles

Cans or bottles

Chairs that do not fold

Coolers of any kind unless for medical reasons (yes, you’ll have to prove it)

Fireworks

Folding chairs

Hair dryers

Illegal drugs

Lawn chairs or chaise lounges

Luggage / suitcases

Molded plastic chairs

Tents

Video cameras or camcorders

Weapons of any kind (including pocket knives and swords, forged or carved, from any of the middle or modern ages)

No children under the age of 5 years of age are allowed at the audition location.

Does my parent or legal guardian need to accompany me if I’m under 18?

If you are under 18, a parent or legal guardian, who is 21 years of age or older, MUST be with you at all times. Your parent or legal guardian MUST bring a valid photo ID (for example, a driver’s license). In addition to his or her photo ID, if you are accompanied by a legal guardian, as opposed to a parent, your legal guardian MUST bring legal documentation evidencing his or her relationship with you (for example, a court order).

What if my parent or legal guardian is not available on audition day?

If your parent or legal guardian is not available to accompany you, your parent or legal guardian may appoint a guardian for the audition day by completing the Guardianship and Medical Authorization for Minors form which can be printed out at www.abc.go.com/shows/american-idol. The appointed guardian MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER. Please note that the Guardianship and Medical Authorization for Minors form MUST be signed by both your parent/legal guardian and appointed guardian and NOTARIZED in order to be valid. In addition, if your appointed guardian does not have authority to sign on your behalf, you MUST bring the Personal Release signed and NOTARIZED by your parent or legal guardian. If you are a minor and arrive at the audition with someone other than your parent or legal guardian and you DO NOT have a signed and NOTARIZED Guardianship and Medical Authorization for Minors form and signed and notarized Personal Release, or your appointed guardian is not 21 years of age or older, or your appointed guardian does not have appropriate ID, you will not be permitted to audition unless and until you are able to fulfill the registration requirements. AGAIN, THE SAME PARENT OR GUARDIAN MUST ACCOMPANY YOU TO REGISTRATION AND YOUR AUDITION.

What other paperwork do I need to fill out?

In order to participate in the auditions, you will be required to fill out, sign and agree to all of the terms and conditions of Producer’s required forms. Some of the forms will be available on our website at www.abc.go.com/shows/american-idol. Your family and/or guests should also be prepared to sign releases concerning the possible taping and/or recording of their name, likeness, voice, conversation, etc. If you advance to the competition, you may be required by the Producer to fill out, sign and agree to all of the terms and conditions of additional forms, including a music publishing contract, recording contract and/or merchandising contract. You may also be subject to a thorough background investigation and other examinations, at Producer’s discretion. If you are under 18 years of age, both you and your parent or legal guardian must sign each of the forms and cooperate in having the forms court approved, if and when requested by Producer. If you are under 18 years of age and you are accompanied to the audition by a guardian appointed by your parent or legal guardian, you must have the Personal Release signed and NOTARIZED by your parent or legal guardian with authority to sign on your behalf, and bring the signed and notarized Personal Release with you to the audition. If you are a minor and arrive at the audition with someone other than your parent or legal guardian and you DO NOT have a signed and NOTARIZED Guardianship and Medical Authorization for Minors form and signed and notarized Personal Release, or your appointed guardian is not 21 years of age or older, or your appointed guardian does not have appropriate ID,

you will not be permitted to audition unless and until you are able to fulfill the registration requirements. ALL FORMS MUST BE FILLED OUT COMPLETELY AND TRUTHFULLY. IF YOU FAIL TO COMPLETE ANY FORM, GIVE ANY FALSE INFORMATION, OR FAIL TO REVEAL ANY PERTINENT INFORMATION, YOU MAY BE REMOVED FROM THE AUDITION PROCESS AND/OR THE PROGRAM, EVEN IF ALREADY SELECTED TO COMPETE.

Are there any important suggestions for the audition day ?

Please be sure to eat something prior to coming to the registration and auditions. While concessions may be available at the locations, it is important to eat before you get in line in order to keep your energy level up.

Remember, breakfast is the most important meal of the day and this could be the most important audition of your life! It would also be a good idea to bring some bottled water with you to the line on audition day.

REGISTRATION & AUDITION CHECKLIST

What to bring to registration and the auditions if you are 18 years of age or older :

Wristband (or other form of identification provided by Producer) and Seat Ticket (if applicable): You must NOT remove the wristband issued to you at registration (in the event that wristbands are provided by Producer). You must bring the wristband (or other form of identification provided by Producer) and seat ticket (if applicable) with you to the

I dentification : Bring the same form of identification that you brought with you to registration (for example, a driver’s license, state ID card or school ID card).

Photograph : Bring a photograph of yourself. Please make sure others are not included in the

Personal Release : Print out and sign the Personal Release form provided at abc.go.com/shows/american-idol. This Personal Release form will only be available in a limited supply at the audition locations, so please bring the signed form with you to the audition if at all possible.

What to bring to registration and the auditions if you are under 18 years of age :

Wristband (or other form of identification provided by Producer) and Seat Ticket (if applicable): You must NOT remove the wristband issued to you at registration (in the event that wristbands are provided by Producer). You must bring the wristband (or other form of identification provided by Producer) and seat ticket (if applicable) with you to the audition. Note that the adult accompanying you to the audition must also bring his or her wristband (or other form of identification provided by Producer) and seat ticket (if applicable).

I dentification : Bring the same two forms of identification that you brought with you to the registration day (for example, a birth certificate and driver’s license or a birth certificate and a passport or a birth certificate and a school ID card).

Photograph : Bring a photograph of yourself. Please make sure others are not included in the

Personal Release : Print out and sign the Personal Release form provided at abc.go.com/shows/american-idol. This Personal Release form will only be available in a limited supply at the audition locations, so please bring the signed form with you to the audition if at all possible. If you are under 18 years of age and you are accompanied by a guardian appointed by your parent or legal guardian who does not have authority to sign on your behalf, you MUST bring the Personal Release signed and NOTARIZED by your parent or legal guardian.

Guardianship and Medical Authorization for Minors : You may be required to bring a completed, signed and NOTARIZED copy of this document, depending on who accompanies you to the audition. Please see the section below for further

¨ Accompanying Adult :

If you are under 18 years of age, you MUST be accompanied to the registration AND audition by either your parent, legal guardian, OR appointed guardian. Please see below for further details.

If Accompanied by a Parent :

Your parent must bring a valid government-issued photo ID (for example, a driver’s license or passport). Your parent or legal guardian must have the authority to sign legal documents on your behalf, including the Personal Release form on the website (which should be signed by you and your parent). Your parent MUST sign a separate release form on his or her own behalf, which is available under the “Audition” tab at www.abc.go.com/shows/american-idol.

If Accompanied by a Legal Guardian :

Your legal guardian must bring a valid government-issued photo ID (for example, a driver’s license or passport). In addition, if you are accompanied by a legal guardian (as opposed to a parent), your legal guardian must bring proof of guardianship and proof that he or she has authority to sign documents on your behalf (for example, a court order) or you will not be able to audition. Your legal guardian must have

the authority to sign legal documents on your behalf, including the Personal Release form on the website (which should be signed by you and your legal guardian). Your legal guardian MUST sign a separate release form on his or her own behalf, which is available under the “Audition” tab at www.abc.go.com/shows/american-idol.

If Accompanied by an Appointed Guardian :

If your parent or legal guardian is not available to accompany you to the registration and audition, your parent or legal guardian may appoint a guardian to accompany you to these events. YOUR APPOINTED GUARDIAN MUST BE AT LEAST 21 YEARS OF AGE AND MUST ACCOMPANY YOU TO THE VENUE FOR THE REGISTRATION AND AUDITION DAYS.

In order to appoint a guardian, your parent or legal guardian must complete, sign and have NOTARIZED the Guardian and Medical Authorization for Minors form available at the website. You MUST bring the signed and notarized form to registration, along with your appointed guardian. In addition, you must bring the Personal Release signed and NOTARIZED by your parent or legal guardian. Unless your appointed guardian has evidence of his or her authority to sign on your behalf, your appointed guardian MAY NOT sign the Personal Release on your behalf. Your appointed guardian MUST sign a separate release form on his or her own behalf (which is available under the “Audition” tab at www.abc.go.com/shows/american- idol) and bring his or her own valid government-issued photo ID (for example, a driver’s license).

NO CHILDREN UNDER 5 YEARS OF AGE WILL BE ALLOWED AT THE AUDITION LOCATIONS.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

By participating, those wishing to audition for the Program agree to be bound by these terms and conditions and the decisions of the Producer, the voting audience, and the panel of judges, which shall be final and binding. Your presence at the auditions, and the presence of your friends, family members, and anyone else accompanying you, constitutes your and their consent and agreement and the right Producer and its successors, licensees and assigns the irrevocable right (but not the obligation, with or without my knowledge) to film, tape and/or photograph, record, exhibit, edit and otherwise use my and/or their appearance, name, likeness, voice, conversation, sounds and biographical data on or in connection with the Program in any manner in Producer’s sole election and sole discretion, which use shall not entitle me nor them to receive any compensation whatsoever. I and/or they agree that Producer is the sole owner of all the results and proceeds of such film, tape and/or photography and recording and my and/or their appearance thereon, including, without limitation, as a “work made for hire” under U.S. copyright law as part of a motion picture or other audiovisual work, with the right for Producer and Producer’s successors, assigns, and licensees, forever and throughout the universe, to use the same and any portion thereof of my and/or their name, voice, likeness, and biographical material and editorial comments concerning me and/or them, in any and all media, whether now known or hereafter devised, including, without limitation, motion pictures, television and publishing, and in connection with the advertising (including at physical locations), sale, promotion, publicity, marketing, merchandising, distribution, publicizing and any and all other types of exploitation of the Program or any part thereof (including without limitation in connection with Program advertisers and/or sponsors and any of their respective products, integrations and/or services). Producer shall also have the unrestricted right to edit the content and text of the Program in any manner or form. IF YOU AND/OR YOUR FRIENDS, FAMILY MEMBERS, OR ANYONE ELSE ACCOMPANYING YOU TO THE AUDITION, DO NOT WISH TO BE PHOTOGRAPHED, OR DO NOT AGREE WITH THESE TERMS, PLEASE DO NOT ATTEND THE AUDITIONS AND DO NOT ENTER THE VENUE WHERE THE AUDITIONS ARE TAKING PLACE. Your and/or

their attendance at the audition event will be conclusively deemed to be a waiver of any and all claims for invasion of privacy, defamation, etc. All federal, state and local laws apply. Audition dates and locations are subject to change. American Idol Productions, Inc., FremantleMedia North America, Inc., ABC Television Network, American Broadcasting Companies, Inc., NEG Operations Inc., and all majority owned subsidiaries (including but not limited to, 19 Entertainment Limited, 19 Entertainment, Inc., 19 Touring, LLC. , 19 Recordings, Limited and 19 TV Limited)., Telescope, Inc., production personnel for the television program, participating television stations, sponsors, advertising agencies or any person or entity connected with the production, administration or judging of the auditions or the program, or any of their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, successors and assigns, and the respective officers, directors, employees, agents, contractors, partners, shareholders, attorneys, representatives and members of each of the foregoing entities are not responsible for and shall not be liable for: i) any failure of transportation, incorrect directions, or the inability, for any reason, of any person to appear at an audition site or to audition or appear before the judging panels; ii) any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by traveling to or from the audition locations, being present at the audition locations, participating in the auditioning process or being selected to or excluded from continuing in the auditioning process and/or participating in the American Idol® competition; or iii) any printing, typographical or technological errors in any materials associated with the auditioning process. NO WEAPONS, ALCOHOL, OR NON-PRESCRIPTION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES WILL BE PERMITTED AT ANY AUDITION OR DURING THE COMPETITION.

THE PROGRAM ENTITIES AND YOU ACKNOWLEDGE, UNDERSTAND AND AGREE THAT IF ANY DISPUTE, CONTROVERSY OR CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING TO YOUR AUDITION(S) FOR, APPEARANCE ON, OR PARTICIPATION IN AND IN CONNECTION WITH THE AMERICAN IDOL® COMPETION AND/OR THIS AGREEMENT CANNOT BE RESOLVED THROUGH DIRECT DISCUSSIONS, THE PARTIES AGREE TO ENDEAVOR FIRST TO RESOLVE THE MATTERS BY MEDIATION CONDUCTED IN THE COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES AND ADMINISTERED BY JAMS UNDER ITS APPLICABLE RULES BEFORE COMMENCING ANY PROCEEDINGS PERMITTED UNDER THIS PARAGRAPH. IF ANY SUCH MATTER IS NOT OTHERWISE RESOLVED THROUGH DIRECT DISCUSSIONS OR MEDIATION, THEN THE PARTIES AGREE THAT IT SHALL BE RESOLVED BY BINDING CONFIDENTIAL ARBITRATION CONDUCTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE STREAMLINED ARBITRATION RULES AND PROCEDURES OF JAMS, THROUGH ITS LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA OFFICE. YOU AND EACH PRODUCER ENTITY AGREE THAT EACH MAY BRING CLAIMS AGAINST THE OTHER ONLY IN YOUR OR ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY AND NOT AS A PLAINTIFF OR CLASS MEMBER IN ANY PURPORTED CLASS, REPRESENTATIVE OR MULTI-CLAIMANT PROCEEDING. FURTHER, UNLESS PRODUCER AGREES, THE ARBITRATOR MAY NOT CONSOLIDATE OTHER PERSONS’ CLAIMS WITH YOURS, AND MAY NOT OTHERWISE PRESIDE OVER ANY FORM OF A REPRESENTATIVE, MULTI- CLAIMANT OR CLASS PROCEEDING. IF THIS SPECIFIC PROVISION IS FOUND TO BE UNENFORCEABLE, THEN THE REST OF THIS AGREEMENT, INCLUDING THE PROVISIONS GOVERNING WHERE ACTIONS AGAINST COMPANY MUST BE PURSUED, WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT.