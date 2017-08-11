Castaway Critters: Meet James!

James is a Jack Russel Terrier and Dachshund mix who was recently rescued from a high-kill pound in Virginia.

“James is pretty easy to care for. Because of his short hair, he doesn’t need a lot of grooming. Baths and nail trims when needed. Yearly vet visits. Fresh water and food daily, as well as walks and playtime,” tells Jamie Balla, Operations Manager at Castaway Critters.

“James is a smart little guy, but does bored easily, so another dog to play with is ideal. He loves people of all sizes and thinks that everyone should stop and say hello to him. He gets along with cats, but drives them crazy barking at them to make them run so he can chase them.”

If you’re interested in learning more about James or others like him, visit www.CastawayCritters.org.