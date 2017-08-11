Castaway Critters: Meet James!

By Published:

James is a Jack Russel Terrier and Dachshund mix who was recently rescued from a high-kill pound in Virginia.

“James is pretty easy to care for. Because of his short hair, he doesn’t need a lot of grooming. Baths and nail trims when needed. Yearly vet visits. Fresh water and food daily, as well as walks and playtime,” tells Jamie Balla, Operations Manager at Castaway Critters.

“James is a smart little guy, but does bored easily, so another dog to play with is ideal. He loves people of all sizes and thinks that everyone should stop and say hello to him. He gets along with cats, but drives them crazy barking at them to make them run so he can chase them.”

If you’re interested in learning more about James or others like him, visit www.CastawayCritters.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s