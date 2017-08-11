Carlisle Road drainage work followed by milling and paving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) this week began tree trimming and drainage pipe work as its contractor prepares to begin milling and paving operations on a 3.53-mile section of Route 34 from the intersection with Gablers and Center Mills roads in Menallen Township through Tyrone and Huntington townships to the Adams-Cumberland county line.

PennDOT advises travelers that they will encounter single-lane traffic restrictions with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone during daylight hours as crews conduct drainage, base repair, milling and resurfacing operations over the next several weeks. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed by the end of November.

To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Motorists are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones, not only for their safety but for the safety of the road crews.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras, 94 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.