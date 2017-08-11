Captive deer herd tests positive for fatal disease

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – More than two dozen captive deer from a central Pennsylvania deer farm have tested positive for chronic wasting disease, the state Department of Agriculture said Friday.

The department quarantined the herd of 215 deer from the Bedford County farm on Feb. 16 after a white-tailed deer on the farm died. That deer later tested positive for the fatal disease.

The herd was euthanized in June, and test results that came back this week showed 27 deer were infected.

Chronic wasting disease attacks the brains of infected deer, elk and moose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no strong evidence humans or livestock can contract the disease.

It was first detected in Pennsylvania in 2012.

