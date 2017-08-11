Board of Pardons invites 65 applicants to present their case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – At a Merit Review session held in the State Capitol yesterday, the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons granted public hearings to 65 of the 100 applicants whose requests were reviewed by the board.

“This is an extraordinary number of cases and I am grateful to the board staff and members for all of the time and dedication it took to prepare and review them,” said Lt. Gov. Mike Stack, who chairs the Board of Pardons.

The Merit Review is the first step in the consideration of pardons.

According to a release, the Board of Pardons staff and corrections officials reviewed 100 applications and submitted them to board members to look over.

In the public hearings, applicants are given 15 minutes to come before the board to present their cases for pardon and answer sometimes probing questions. At the end of each session, the board votes on whether to recommend the applicant for pardon to the governor, who has the final say.

The board will hear 72 cases on Sept. 14 and 15 in the state Capitol’s Supreme Court Chamber.