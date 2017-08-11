3rd Harrisburg man arrested in involuntary servitude case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A third Harrisburg man has been arrested in a case where authorities say drug addicts were forced into sexual acts and crime.

Johnnie J. Ferrell, 19, is charged with 12 felonies including five counts of involuntary servitude, five counts of possession with intent to deliver, money laundering, and retail theft, according to court records.

He is jailed in Dauphin County Prison on $300,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24.

Two co-defendants, 31-year-old Edward Edmonds and 20-year-old Daerell Holmes, were arrested last month.

Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico said the drug dealers used people against their will by withholding personal property and by threats and acts of violence.

He said women were forced into sexual acts and other victims as young as 16 years old were compelled to commit crimes, mostly the theft of electronics and other items, in exchange for drugs.

