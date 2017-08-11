10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. NO LETUP IN ANGRY RHETORIC

Trumps warns Kim Jong Un’s government to “get their act together” or face extraordinary trouble — and suggests his earlier threat to unleash “fire and fury” on North Korea was too mild.

2. TRUMP ESCALATES FEUD WITH MCCONNELL

The president suggests the Senate majority leader might have to think about stepping aside if he doesn’t deliver on the GOP agenda of health care, taxes and infrastructure.

3. TAYLOR SWIFT TESTIFIES AT SEX ASSAULT TRIAL

The singer insists during a whirlwind hour of testimony that a Denver disc jockey grabbed her bare backside during a meet-and-greet before a concert.

4. WHICH CLIMATE MILESTONES WERE REACHED IN 2016

A new report says 2016 set records for hottest year, highest sea level and lowest sea ice in the Arctic and Antarctica.

5. MCCAIN: AMERICA ‘ADRIFT IN AFGHANISTAN’

The GOP senator promotes a war strategy that would expand the U.S. counterterrorism effort and provide greater support to Afghan security forces.

6. MIGRANTS MEET DEATH AT SMUGGLERS’ HANDS

Some 280 migrants are thrown into the sea off the coast of Yemen, causing more than 50 to drown and leaving over 30 missing, the U.N. says.

7. GOVERNOR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY IN NEW ORLEANS

The city’s malfunctioning water-pumping system and the threat of more rain leave some neighborhoods at greater risk of flooding.

8. HOW WALL STREET IS FARING AMID RISING TENSIONS

The friction between the U.S. and North Korea puts investors in a selling mood again, dragging U.S. stocks lower for the third day in a row.

9. CNN CUTS TIES WITH CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR

The break with Jeffrey Lord, an indefatigable on-air Trump supporter, comes after he tweeted a Nazi salute at a critic.

10. WHO ESCAPED EARLY TROUBLE AT PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Jordan Spieth, on the verge of shooting himself out of the tournament, rebounds to post a 72 in the opening round.