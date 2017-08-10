Williams Valley’s Zech Hite proves it’s never too late to change

Today Zechariah Hite is one of Williams Valley’s best and strongest football players. He’s 6 foot 3 and almost all muscle, but he wasn’t always that way. A few years ago he was almost 400 pounds and failed 9th grade. That’s when Williams Valley football coach Tim Savage stepped in and encouraged him to make a change.

With the support of the football team, Zech started lifting. The results took time, but after awhile he was able to keep up in drills. That felt good, so Zech kept working and lifting… and practicing and lifting and working. The result is the player and the student you see today. He went from a kid with few friends and virtually no motivation to a popular successful football player. Now he’s considering playing in college or going to school to learn a trade. Zech Hite is proof, it’s never too late to make a change.