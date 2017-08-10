What’s Going Around: Concussions, poison ivy, allergies

Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports an increase in concussions, as some pre-season camps have started.

“The important thing to remember about concussions is that they look different in different kids, and the symptoms can vary greatly,” Dr. Joan Thode said. “It is never okay to immediately return to play after any head injury that caused initial mental slowness, headache or dizziness. Return to play or activity should occur after evaluation and clearance by a physician. Returning to play too quickly could prolong symptoms, and repeated concussions can have long-term and even lifelong negative consequences.”

Thode also saw an increase in non-strep sore throats, viral “summer colds” with fevers, and a resurgence of croup.

She is also reporting more cases of the skin infection with strep called impetigo.

Providers at Summit Health’s Urgent Care facilities in Cumberland and Franklin County report treating many cases of poison ivy and poison oak this week.

When enjoying outdoor activities, experts recommend closed toe shoes, socks, long pants, long sleeves and gloves. Make sure to wash any clothing that come in contact with poisonous plants as soon as possible.

If you are exposed, wash with soap and warm water right away. Experts say getting the oils off within the first hour may help limp the rash. But wash gently as scrubbing may irritate your skin and make things worse.

In most cases, you can treat the rash at home with calamine lotion, cold compresses and cool showers for relief. However, if your rash is severe, it’s best to have it checked by a medical professional. Often, a prescription corticosteroid can help get the rash under control.

PinnacleHealth’s Heritage Pediatrics in Camp Hill also reports a surge in poison ivy cases this week.

Dr. Kathleen Zimmerman offers this advice:

“Poison ivy is a plant that many people are allergic to. It is not actually poisonous, but because it is a common allergen, many people develop a rash – sometimes severe with swelling and extreme itching and discomfort – after they come in contact with it.

It can be frequently be found in the woods (they like to vine around trees), or in gardens near bushes or trees. The plant has three leaves and a distinct appearance. Show your child pictures of poison ivy so they can be familiar with what it looks like and follow the advice “leaves of three, let it be”.

A common myth is that someone who has the poison ivy allergic rash can “give you poison” or “spread it” on themselves. The rash is not ever contagious. The rash is simply that persons allergic reaction to the oil of the plant. Often different areas of the body develop the rash at different times so it gives the appearance of spreading.

However, you can transfer the poison ivy oils on your clothing and skin immediately after contact with the plant – so if you have been outside and may have had contact, immediately wash your clothes and your skin to get the plant oils off.”

Zimmerman said her office has also treated a number of patients with hand, foot and mouth disease.

WellSpan Medical Group providers are still seeing higher than normal number of tick bites and cases of poison ivy.

WellSpan Medical Group providers are noticing a slight increase in allergy sufferers.

Penn State Children’s Hospital reports some cases of rhinovirus, the virus that causes the common cold, but otherwise very little virus-related activity.

Doctors there are seeing a fair number of healthy older children coming to get their physicals and shots up to date before school starts.