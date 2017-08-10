Wet summer season threatens local vineyards

BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — An especially wet summer is causing concern at Midstate vineyards.

Above average rainfall in the form of frequent pop-up thunderstorms has left grape crops susceptible to disease, and threatens to spoil the taste of grapes grown for wine making.

“I would be happy if it stopped raining now for the rest of the year,” laughs Steve Foreman, Vineyard Manager at Nissley Vineyards in Lancaster County. “That would make me very happy.”

At Nissley, the current crop is still in good shape, according to Foreman, now in his 14th season overseeing the 25-50 acres of grapes grown annually on the property since the 1970’s. As in many previous seasons, he’s working to control a small outbreak of downy mildew on some of the plants. An organic spray applied to vines in between storms keeps the damage to a minimum.

“It’s a battle,” says Foreman. “I think early in the season with a lot of water, you get a lot of vigor. Late in the season, you dilute flavors. So, we’re coming up right now on a period called veraison, where they’re changing from green to purple, and the sugars begin to accumulate. If things dry out now, it could be a great season.”

In 2011, vineyards in Pennsylvania and the surrounding region realized a disappointing vintage due to a rainy summer season which included bouts with Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee. Foreman says such forces of nature are especially hard on estate bottlers, like Nissley, because they rely so heavily on their own, locally-grown grapes. Conversely, Foreman says those Midstate wineries that import grape and other fruit juice, mostly from California, would be more impacted by a poor crop on the west coast.

If there is a silver lining to the wet summer conditions, it is the strong growth of some of Nissley’s newest plantings. Additional fields of Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and Barbera varieties have benefited from the precipitation, and will contribute to wine production within five years.

“It was dry enough in the spring for the new plants. That’s what we wanted. We want the roots going deep, seeking out water. That makes the root systems strong for years to come,” said Foreman. “They are getting plenty of water now and they’re doing quite well.”

Most of the grapes at Nissley will be picked in September or early October. Until then, Foreman says he is hoping for plenty of dry, warm days and sunshine to help ward off disease and allow the grapes to develop strong, concentrated flavors. There will be “sleepless nights,” he says, if there is rain in the forecast. At this point, he remains optimistic that the vineyard’s 2017 offerings will be a success from vine to bottle.

“I think we’re going to be okay,” he says. “You work hard all year so you’re prepared for this home stretch. Everything you do along the way is making sure you have given the grapes the best chance to this point. Just as the growing season is coming to an end in Pennsylvania, we enter hurricane season. It’s always a gamble.”