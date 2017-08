HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Every day ABC27 honors military heroes.

Rev. Paul Hauk, of Shippensburg, served in WWII with the United States Army Air Force in the South Pacific as an aerial engineer on a B-17 bomber.

We salute you and thank you for your service.

