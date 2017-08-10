Washington Township police seek tips in hair salon robbery

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Franklin County are seeking tips about a recent robbery at a hair salon.

The Washington Township Police Department is investigating the robbery at Holiday Hair salon in the 1500 block of East Main Street that happened around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect took off with cash.

While police were canvassing the area, they noticed at least one vehicle in the parking lot of the Wayne Heights Mall that had a camera system attached to a mirror.

Anyone with tips, photos or videos related to the robbery is asked to call the Washington Township Police Department at 717-762-1147 or 717-762-1145.

