SWAT team OK after suspected fentanyl exposure during raid

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh police say 18 members of their SWAT team were exposed to a dangerous chemical that caused some of them to become dizzy during a drug raid that netted four arrests.

The officers were taken to a hospital where they were medically cleared.

Officials say members of the SWAT team were assisting federal officials on a drug bust inside a house in the city’s West End early Wednesday when a table covered with suspected fentanyl was overturned, sending the powder into the air.

Four people were charged with intent to distribute fentanyl, the powerful synthetic painkiller that can be deadly if inhaled or absorbed through the skin. A criminal complaint says authorities found baggies and other drug packaging materials in the home.