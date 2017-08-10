Silver Spring police seek witnesses to motorcycle crash

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for witnesses to a crash that injured a motorcyclist in Silver Spring Township.

The crash occurred around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Hogestown Road, or Route 114, in the area of the Mulberry Drive intersection.

Police said it’s possible another vehicle may have struck the motorcycle. The 29-year-old male rider sustained minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sgt. Keith Stambaugh at 717-697-0607 ext. 2010.

