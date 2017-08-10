Police warn of scam involving Dillsburg newspaper

WHTM Staff Published:

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County police department is warning residents about scam phone calls aimed at obtaining credit card information.

The Carroll Township Police Department has been alerted to a scam where somebody acts as an employee of the Dillsburg Banner newspaper over the phone and requests credit card information.

The number associated with the scam is listed on caller ID as the real number for the Dillsburg Banner, however, employees with the newspaper will not contact residents for credit card information over the phone.

Police encourage anyone who receives such a call to hang up right away and call their local department.

