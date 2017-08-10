Police: Thief pulled quick-change scam at Lower Paxton store

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a thief who used a quick change scam to take several hundred dollars from a Lower Paxton Township grocery store.

Township police released surveillance photos of their suspect on Thursday. They said the thief used a $100 bill to buy a newspaper Saturday at the Giant food store on Jonestown Road then distracted and confused the cashier to get more change than owed.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Ofc. Vogel at 717-657-5656 and reference case number 17-0012377.

