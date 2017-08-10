Police seek answers in attempted theft of TVs

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman following the attempted theft of a pair of televisions.

According to the Manheim Township Police Department, a woman at the Walmart at 2030 Fruitville Pike tried to leave without paying for two TVs. When confronted, she left the TVs and fled.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone able to identify the woman from her provided photo is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401, ext. 0.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.