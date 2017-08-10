Pilot injured when small homemade plane crashes

Related Coverage Pilot injured after small plane crashes in Dauphin County

TOWER CITY, Pa. (AP) – Officials say a pilot was injured at a Pennsylvania airport when he crashed while flying a small plane he had built himself.

The plane went down shortly after taking off from the Bendigo Airport near Tower City on Wednesday. Officials say the 60-year-old pilot was awake and talking before being flown to a hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known. No one else was onboard.

An airport manager says the small wooden plane was the second built by the pilot. He says the plane had approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.