More sunshine today, rain chances increase Friday and Saturday

Today will be a repeat of yesterday with lots of sunshine and afternoon highs in the lower 80s. It might be slightly more humid this afternoon, but it will hardly be noticeable. Clouds increase overnight ahead of a cold front. Lows overnight will be warmer than the past two nights. Expect temperatures in the mid 60s overnight. Tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy day with hit-or-miss showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two. It won’t be a washout, and the rain looks rather light for the most part. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

The weekend looks so-so. Saturday brings the most uncertainty to the forecast. At this time, scattered showers and thunderstorms appear possible thanks to Friday’s front stalling just south of Pennsylvania. Once again, Saturday doesn’t look like a complete washout at this time, but certain models do keep the front close enough to bring some heavy and steady rainfall to the area. We will be monitoring this closely and update the forecast frequently over the next two days. Sunday now is trending drier and a little warmer too with highs in the lower to middle 80s. It should be a pleasant end to the weekend!

Lingering chances for rain start the next work week for Monday before drier weather arrives for Tuesday and Wednesday. We continue to watch the tropics too as thunderstorms in the Caribbean Sea continue to show signs of potentially becoming a tropical storm. The system looks weak and disorganized as of this morning, but we’re watching it closely. Stay tuned!