Man struck by vehicle while mowing dies at hospital

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle while mowing last month in Cumberland County.

Phillip R. Myers, 78, was riding a lawn mower off his property in the 100 block of East York Road in South Middleton Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle. A vehicle traveling eastbound on the roadway struck the mower.

The afternoon crash on July 25 resulted in Myers being flown to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

He died Wednesday from multiple traumatic injuries, according to police.

