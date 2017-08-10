Man arrested for Lower Paxton store robbery

Published:
Francis A. Hutchinson (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man has been arrested for the robbery of a convenience store in Lower Paxton Township.

Francis A. Hutchinson, 27, of Susquehanna Township, is accused of taking money from the Turkey Hill in the 700 block of North Mountain Road on Jan. 31

Police said the store was robbed by a man who covered his face with a scarf. No weapon was displayed.

Hutchinson was arraigned Wednesday on one count of robbery and placed in Dauphin County Prison on $75,000 bail.

