Kawasaki recalls youth ATVs for fire risk

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Kawasaki is recalling about 15,000 all-terrain vehicles for children because a potential leak in the fuel tap could start a fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says Kawasaki has received 18 reports of fuel leakage but no reports of injuries.

The recall involves 2013-2017 KFX50 and 2012-2017 KFX90 ATVs sold at Kawasaki dealers from October 2011 through May 2017 for between $2,000 and $2,600.

Safety regulators say consumers should stop using the ATVs and contact Kawasaki for a free repair.

