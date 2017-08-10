Feds charge man in 2 Mechanicsburg bank robberies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been indicted on charges he twice robbed a Mechanicsburg bank.

David W. Miles, 46, is accused of taking money from the Orrstown Bank on Simpson Street on April 6 and again on April 26, U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said.

In both incidents, the robber wore a mask when he demanded cash from tellers. No weapon was displayed and no one was injured.

The indictment filed Wednesday also alleges Miles tried to rob the Community State Bank of Orbisonia in Waterfall, in Fulton County, on May 31.

Brandler said the maximum prison term under federal law for each count of bank robbery is 20 years.

