Feds charge man in 2 Mechanicsburg bank robberies

By Published:
A surveillance photo from the Orrstown Bank in Mechanicsburg during an April 6 robbery (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been indicted on charges he twice robbed a Mechanicsburg bank.

David W. Miles, 46, is accused of taking money from the Orrstown Bank on Simpson Street on April 6 and again on April 26, U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler said.

In both incidents, the robber wore a mask when he demanded cash from tellers. No weapon was displayed and no one was injured.

The indictment filed Wednesday also alleges Miles tried to rob the Community State Bank of Orbisonia in Waterfall, in Fulton County, on May 31.

Brandler said the maximum prison term under federal law for each count of bank robbery is 20 years.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s