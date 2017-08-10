Ex-bar employee sentenced in Christmas beating

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The leader of a brutal Christmas morning 2015 assault outside a Lancaster bar will serve up to 20 years in prison.

Raymond Lee III, 40, was sentenced to 10 to 20 years on aggravated assault and conspiracy charges stemming from the beating outside Molly’s Pub on East Chestnut Street, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Three co-defendants were sentenced Monday.

Former bar owner Anthony Maglietta, 45, was ordered to serve 5.5 to 11 years in prison. Two former employees, 34-year-old Joshua Ellis and 27-year-old Alexander Rodriguez, were sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison.

The district attorney’s office said the four men all participated in the beating, but surveillance video played for the jury at trial showed Lee throwing punches until the 30-year-old victim was unconscious. Lee then dragged the victim across a street, dumped him, and left him to die.

Prosecutors at sentencing disputed Lee’s claim that his 10 children need him in their lives. They pointed out that Lee fled after charges were filed and avoided capture for nine months before his arrest in Kentucky.

A fifth man, Francisco Camacho, was charged in connection to the incident and pleaded guilty to robbery.

