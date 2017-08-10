East Penn schools address mold problems, again

East Pennsboro Area School District is dealing with air quality concerns again. Mold issues last year closed schools and disrupted the start of classes, and a routine test last week revealed troublesome levels again this summer.

East Pennsboro Elementary School, East Pennsboro High School and West Creek Hills Elementary School all tested for high levels of mold spores.

The district is working hard to clean things up before school starts in a week and half.

“We had a big issues last year,” says assistant superintendent Gregory Milbrand. “We want to be out in front of this. We want to be open, we want to be honest, we want to be transparent.”

Milbrand says mold was visible in at least three trouble areas.

“We were at a training at West Creek Hills. It was humid, and actually two teachers came up and said one of the ceiling tiles had a small area of what appeared to be mold on it,” says Milbrand.

He says West Creek had the most issues and highest level of mole spore counts, which is why clean-up crews are already there disinfecting and filtering out the air system so kids don’t get sick when school starts.

John Staz, the owner of Enviroquest, a mold-removing company, says mold is pretty common in homes and commercial buildings. He adds that it’s especially tough to control in big buildings like schools.

During the summertime, we have approaching 100 percent humidity all the time,” says Staz, “And all this rainfall, it’s really difficult to keep an exact balance with the HVAC system, so you don’t get conditions where you get condensation and other conditions conducive to mold growth.”

Milbrand says it all boils down to that HVAC–or air conditioning–system. Mold keeps forming because there’s not enough money to replace all of the equipment right now.

“The humidity controls on all our systems are antiquated,” says Milbrand. “They’re not fully functional. They’re not efficient.”

East Penn’s district is going through a feasibility study right now, which addresses the HVAC issues in all buildings.

The district is doing another air quality test at the end of this week, after clean-up. They are confident school will open on time.