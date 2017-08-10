Did York County know 911 paging system would expire?

YORK., Pa. (WHTM) – Could more have been done to prevent outages at the York County 911 center?

Paperwork appears to indicate that officials might have overlooked an important piece of information that predicted the outage.

The paperwork sent to ABC27 News was for Thunderbolt devices, which are used by the York County 911 center. It states that satellites used to contact fire and EMS officials would not work after July 30.

Mark Walters, the county’s public information officer, said the paperwork wasn’t for the equipment that went down. He said their records indicate the equipment was expected to expire in 2019.

A lot of first responders have stressed the need for a backup system if something goes wrong in the future. Walters said they are working to address the problem.

“Manuals are being reviewed and software is being reviewed,” he said.

Walters said the paging system is working again but cost $23,000 to fix.