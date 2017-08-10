Cumberland County to hold household hazardous waste drop-off event

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County is offering residents a chance to get rid of hazardous materials they have around the house.

A drop-off event will be held Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the Cumberland County Service Center, located at 310 Allen Road in Carlisle.

Organizers ask those attending to remain in their vehicles as event staff members will unload the materials brought to the center.

Only residents and small businesses are welcome.

Small businesses are limited to 2,200 pound and must register in advance by filling out a form.

Container sizes should be limited to 5 gallons and smaller.

The following items are permitted for disposal:

Pesticides, Insecticides, Herbicides, Fertilizers

Oil-Based Paints, Stains, Varnishes, Sealers

Oil-Based Paint Cleaners, Thinners, Removers

Adhesives, Glues, Epoxies, Caulking, Sealants

Gasoline, Diesel Fuel, Kerosene

Antifreeze, Car Care Products

Lubricating Sprays

Pool Chemicals

Drain Cleaners, Degreasers, Oven Cleaners

Fire Extinguishers

Propane Cylinders (up to 20 pounds)

Hydrochloric Acid, Sulfuric Acid, and Other Acids

Mercury, Mercury Containing Devices

Fluorescent Light Tubes and Bulbs

Automotive Batteries

The following items will not be permitted for disposal:

Motor Oil

Latex (Water-Based) Paint and Paint-Related Products

Smoke Detectors

Household Alkaline Batteries

Chemically Treated Lumber

Biological Waste

Construction and Demolition Debris

Bags of Cement / Mortar

Medications

Ammunition

Explosives

Electronics

Asbestos

Tires

Used Absorbent Material (i.e. Oil-Dri)

Cold Patch

Household Trash

The event is supported financially by Advanced Disposal, Lower Allen Township, North Middleton Township, Newville Borough, Republic Services, Penn Waste, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

For more information or questions about the drop-off event, call 717-240-6489 or visit ccpa.net.

