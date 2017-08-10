Cumberland County to hold household hazardous waste drop-off event

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County is offering residents a chance to get rid of hazardous materials they have around the house.
A drop-off event will be held Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., at the Cumberland County Service Center, located at 310 Allen Road in Carlisle.
Organizers ask those attending to remain in their vehicles as event staff members will unload the materials brought to the center.
Only residents and small businesses are welcome.
Small businesses are limited to 2,200 pound and must register in advance by filling out a form.
Container sizes should be limited to 5 gallons and smaller.
The following items are permitted for disposal:
- Pesticides, Insecticides, Herbicides, Fertilizers
- Oil-Based Paints, Stains, Varnishes, Sealers
- Oil-Based Paint Cleaners, Thinners, Removers
- Adhesives, Glues, Epoxies, Caulking, Sealants
- Gasoline, Diesel Fuel, Kerosene
- Antifreeze, Car Care Products
- Lubricating Sprays
- Pool Chemicals
- Drain Cleaners, Degreasers, Oven Cleaners
- Fire Extinguishers
- Propane Cylinders (up to 20 pounds)
- Hydrochloric Acid, Sulfuric Acid, and Other Acids
- Mercury, Mercury Containing Devices
- Fluorescent Light Tubes and Bulbs
- Automotive Batteries
The following items will not be permitted for disposal:
- Motor Oil
- Latex (Water-Based) Paint and Paint-Related Products
- Smoke Detectors
- Household Alkaline Batteries
- Chemically Treated Lumber
- Biological Waste
- Construction and Demolition Debris
- Bags of Cement / Mortar
- Medications
- Ammunition
- Explosives
- Electronics
- Asbestos
- Tires
- Used Absorbent Material (i.e. Oil-Dri)
- Cold Patch
- Household Trash
The event is supported financially by Advanced Disposal, Lower Allen Township, North Middleton Township, Newville Borough, Republic Services, Penn Waste, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
For more information or questions about the drop-off event, call 717-240-6489 or visit ccpa.net.
Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.