CPSC warns of fires involving battery-powered fidget spinners

By Published:
(Consumer Product Safety Commission)

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been reports of fires involving the battery-operated versions of a popular child’s toy known as “fidget spinners.”

The CPSC on Thursday warned users and buyers to take precautions with the gadgets advertised as stress-relieving toys.

“Like any battery-operated product, consumers should be present and pay attention to their devices while charging them,” CPSC Acting Chair Ann Marie Buerkle said in a statement. “It is important to use the charging cable that either comes with the fidget spinner or one that has the correct connections for the device as charging cables are not interchangeable.”

Buerkle said the battery-operated fidget spinners should not be charged overnight while the user is sleeping, and the toys should be unplugged immediately once fully charged.

The CPSC in May warned parents to keep fidget spinners away from young children because they can choke on small parts. Older children were warned not to put the devices in their mouths. The warning came after two reported cases of children swallowing parts of the gadget.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s