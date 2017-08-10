Court denies relief to man who shot girl, 7, in drug feud

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania court has denied the appeal of a prison inmate convicted of shooting a 7-year-old Lancaster girl in a drug-turf feud.

Brandon L. McPherson, 34, is serving a term of 25-60 years in prison for the January 2007 shooting at Beaver and Andrew streets.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office says McPherson asked for relief from that sentence. He argued he shouldn’t have been given consecutive sentences for the attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.

Superior Court found his request was more than three years too late to be considered.

The 7-year-old girl was walking with her mother when McPherson and Angel Serrano opened fire, apparently at rival drug dealers. She was struck in the back and spent months in hospitals before her recovery.

Serrano is serving 22-44 years in prison.

