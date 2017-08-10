Construction project closes Hampden Township road, traffic delays expected

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A PennDOT construction project will close a well traveled stretch of road for at least three days.

Workers will shut down Good Hope Road on Thursday, Friday and one day next week during daylight hours. The closure is a two mile stretch from Creekview Road to the Indian Creek Development.

“If you’re coming down Sporting Hill Road to access Good Hope Road, we’re going to be turning you around back up to the Carlisle Pike, out to Lambs Gap Road, and then coming to Creekview that way,” PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said during an interview on Monday.

The road is used as a short cut from the Carlisle Pike or I-81 at Wertzville Road.

It’s beginning to crumble and repairs need to be made. While it may cause an inconvenience Schreffler said the safety improvements will be worth it, especially with the start of school right around the corner.

“God forbid a school bus hits it, goes down into it, loses control or crashes,” Schreffler said, speaking of the deteriorating edges of the road, “Things like that we want to prevent from happening.”