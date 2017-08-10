Caretaker forged background check, stole $70K from senior, police say

HAMBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a central Pennsylvania woman forged a criminal history check to get a job as a home healthcare worker and then stole more than $70,000 from an elderly person with dementia.

Grace Deguia-Reed, 57, of Hamburg, deceived the 82-year-old woman into thinking she was a certified public accountant and that she would take care of her finances. She cashed out the woman’s life insurance policies and stole $70,849, and she attempted to steal another $75,000, state police in Reading said.

Deguia-Reed also opened credit cards in the victim’s name and made $21,347 in fraudulent charges, police said.

Investigators believe Deguia-Reed tried to buy a property and used some of the money to pay for plastic surgery. She’s additionally accused of leasing a 2015 Jeep Cherokee in the victim’s name.

Deguia-Reed is charged with identity theft, theft by deception, tampering with records, and related counts. Court records indicate she was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

