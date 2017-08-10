Appeals court revives defamation suit against ex-AG Kane

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A three-judge appeals court panel unanimously reinstated a defamation lawsuit against former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane by former state prosecutor Frank Fina, former State Police Commissioner Frank Noonan, and three other former officials.

They contend Kane released information about pornographic videos and images in their state email accounts to tarnish their reputations because they had criticized her publicly.

A federal judge threw out the lawsuit saying any comments Kane made weren’t damaging or threatening enough to warrant litigation.

But Philly.com says the 3rd Circuit Court panel on Wednesday found there’s enough evidence to suggest Kane intended to muzzle the plaintiffs.

The attorney general’s office, which is defending Kane, says it’s reviewing the opinion.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Peter Scuderi says, “I cannot wait to step on her the way she stepped on my client and other people.”