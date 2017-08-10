5 Boyo Transportation school buses fail re-inspection

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Five Boyo Transportation school buses that failed an inspection last week failed again when they were re-inspected on Wednesday, state police said.

Most of the violations were the same as those found during the first inspection.

Thirty-seven Boyo Transportation school buses were inspected last week and 25 failed after troopers found a total of 70 violations that included holes in exhaust systems, a leaking oil tank, tire sidewall damage, a stop sign mechanical arm not extending, faded light lens covers, holes in seats, and lights not working properly.

The 25 buses that failed are primarily used in the Harrisburg School District.

Fifteen Boyo buses were inspected Wednesday, including 13 that failed the previous inspection.

Police said the remaining school buses, including those that twice failed, will be inspected later this month.

The first day of school use for Boyo is Aug. 21.