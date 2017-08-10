3 charged with car thefts in Susquehanna Township

Published:
Justin Ward (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say three people have been arrested for two separate car thefts in Susquehanna Township.

Justin Ward, 23, of Philadelphia, is accused of stealing a 2000 BMW sedan from a Herr Street service center on July 18, township police said. He was arrested after Philadelphia police pulled him over and confirmed the car was stolen.

He is charged with theft and theft of a motor vehicle.

Township police said they also charged two kids who stole a 2016 Hyundai Elantra from the 3600 block of North Third Street on May 22.

