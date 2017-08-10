2 sought for vandalism to police station

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a pair of vandals – and this time, it’s personal.

Lancaster police say the men they’re looking for graffitied a secure entrance to their station early Sunday.

They said both men walked up to the North Market Street side of the station from the area behind the House of Pizza around 2:20 a.m. One man spray painted “F*** the Police” on the sally port door while the other kept watch.

Surveillance video from House of Pizza shows at least one of the men was inside the shop before the vandalism, police said.

Investigators have released images from the video so that someone may recognize the man.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Det. Sgt. Kurt Miller at 717-735-3347 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or text LANCS and a message to 847411.

Callers do not have to give their names.

