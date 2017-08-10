2 large lottery jackpots up for grabs this weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Lottery players will have two shots at winning a huge jackpot this weekend.

No Powerball tickets matched all the winning numbers selected Wednesday night, so the jackpot climbed to $356 million for Saturday’s drawing. A winning ticket with the cash payment option would be worth $224 million.

The numbers selected Wednesday are 12, 30, 36, 47, 62, and the Powerball 9. The Power Play number is 4.

A Powerball ticket costs $2.

The Mega Millions lottery will have an estimated jackpot of $382 million, or $238 million with the cash option. The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

Mega Millions costs $1 to play.

Tickets for both games are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the jackpots have never been this high at the same time.

Pennsylvania has sold 17 Powerball jackpot-winning tickets since joining the game in 2002, and two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets since joining the game in 2010.

