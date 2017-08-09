York man pleads guilty to hit-run that injured child

YORK, Pa. (AP) – A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to injuring a girl during a hit-and-run in Pennsylvania.

Brandon Banks, of York, will serve a maximum of five years in prison for aggravated assault by vehicle among other charges.

The York Daily Record reports Banks struck the 3-year-old girl near Penn Park in August 2015. The girl’s current condition has not been released.

Judge Gregory Snyder told Banks Tuesday he has until Aug. 24 to turn himself in at prison, warning him he would take the case to trial if Banks ran.

Banks told the judge, “If I planned on running, your honor, I wouldn’t be here right now.”

