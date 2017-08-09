York County leaders hold meeting on 911 paging system issues

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York County leaders have organized a meeting to discuss the county’s malfunctioning emergency paging system.

The meeting, slated for 6:30 p.m. at the York County Department of Services conference center, includes leaders such as Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill.

“A great deal of spirited conversation on this issue has taken place on social media, which is by no means an ideal forum for healthy, constructive discussion,” Phillips-Hill said. “I commend my staff for doing the leg work needed to organize this meeting and gather all the parties together in one room in the name of public safety.”

York County 911 said Wednesday the GPS equipment required to fix the paging outage for fire and EMS responders would be installed in the afternoon, bringing everything back to 100 percent coverage in the evening.

