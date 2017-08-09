Work on bridge carrying Route 233 to start next week

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Replacement of a bridge over the Conodoguinet Creek in Cumberland County is slated to begin next week.

Work on the Route 233 (Doubling Gap Road) bridge over the creek at the Lower Mifflin and North Newton township line should be completed in early March of 2018.

An alternating traffic pattern will be controlled by temporary traffic signals while the bridge is replaced.

This bridge replacement is one of 558 projects under the state’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.

