Sunoco reaches settlement on natural gas pipeline

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – State officials, environmental groups and the owners of a natural gas pipeline in Pennsylvania have reached an agreement to allow drilling to continue while providing protections to the public.

In the settlement released Tuesday, Sunoco has agreed to re-evaluate high-risk sites associated with the Mariner East 2 pipeline. The drilling plans for those sites will then need to be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for approval.

Sunoco has also agreed to send the plans to homeowners who have private wells near the drilling areas and offer to have their water tested.

The agreement comes a day before a scheduled hearing before the state’s Environmental Hearing Board on a petition to halt all Sunoco Pipeline drilling.

The settlement is now under review for approval.