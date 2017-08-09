Study: Pennsylvania’s rainy day fund would last less than a day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Rainy days have been in abundance in Pennsylvania this summer.

What’s not overflowing?

Pennsylvania’s rainy day fund, money set aside to pay for future fiscal shortfalls.

“The state has $2.2 million,” said Jonathan Moody of the Pew Charitable Trusts. “Unfortunately, that’s less than is needed to run the state for one full day.”

Moody recently analyzed the rainy day funds and savings of all 50 states. He got his masters and Ph.D. from Penn State, so it saddened him to learn the commonwealth is among the worst states in the nation. He said it doesn’t mean Pennsylvania is close to failing financially but says it’s especially vulnerable should there be an economic downturn.

“The same way that you would sleep easier at night if you had more in your savings account for the next time your car would break down, when a state has more in savings, they’re that much more prepared for when things would go south,” Moody said.

The recession took a toll on Pennsylvania and most every other state.

“For eight years now, we’ve had these chronic, fiscal problems with budgets,” says R.B. Swift, a Capitol reporter who has covered Harrisburg since 1979.

Swift remembers when Pennsylvania created a Rainy Day Fund in the early 90’s and then prioritized its funding.

“When Governor Ridge was in, in the late 90’s, we had an $800 million surplus one year. So, when you have an $800 million surplus, it’s easy to put money in a rainy day fund.”

Perhaps most troubling in the Pew study is that 26 states are at, or ahead of, their pre-recession savings levels. They’re rebounding. Pennsylvania is not. Its budget is still not final more than a month after its due date. Lawmakers will likely raid existing funds and borrow money just to pay the bills. Saving for a rainy day seems to be a luxury the state just can’t afford.

“We would have to have a dramatic turnaround in major portions of the state’s economy to get the revenues flowing like they used to,” Swift said.

“To the extent the state can establish policies and guidelines to help them save,” Moody says, “it’s that much better for the future.”

