Pilot injured after small plane crashes in Dauphin County

TOWER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – A pilot was seriously injured when a small plane crashed Wednesday morning at an airport in northern Dauphin County.

The plane crashed after taking off from the Bendigo Airport in Rush Township, near Tower City, at 9:15 a.m.

Officials said the pilot, a 60-year-old man from Sacramento, in Schuylkill County, had to be extricated from the plane. He was speaking to rescuers before he was flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

A state police spokesman said the pilot was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit

No one else was on board.

Witnesses told ABC27 News the plane was about 80 feet off the runway when they heard a “boom” and saw the plane bank to the left before crashing.

We’re told the pilot built the experimental amateur wooden plane, a Pietenpol Air Camper, and received FAA approval to fly it in the spring. Wednesday was not the first time he flew it.

“This is his second plane,” said Gene Bendigo, the son of the airport’s owner. “He built one before and then he sold it, and then he started this one five years ago.”

Bendigo said he watched a video of the crash recorded by an airport security camera.

“It lifted off and then it just started going up, and then it turned like this and then he stalled it,” he said.

FAA representatives were at the airport to collect data to assist the National Transportation Safety Board in determining what caused the crash. Police said the investigation will also reveal if the pilot had a medical emergency while operating the plane.